People demand filling of vacant posts of AEE Civil, AEE Mech

NOWSHERA: People of Nowshera Sub Division strongly resented the non-fulfillment of vacant posts of AEE Civil and AEE Mechanical in Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in Nowshera Division.

Chairman BDC Lamberi Vikas Sharma, Chairman BDC Seri Neena Sharma, Sarpanch Rajal A Mohan Sharma, Sarpanch Bhawani A Sunil Kumar Choudhary and others said that the important posts of two AEEs in PHE Department are lying vacant for quite a long period due to which the people are suffering.

They appealed to the Lt Governor to issue suitable instructions to the department for posting these two officers immediately to fulfill these posts.