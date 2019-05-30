People craving for potable water, courtesy PHE Deptt

Share Share 0 Share

UDHAMPUR: Though graph of mercury is increasing day by day, shortage of drinking water has been increased in many fold in the Udhampur city said Raj Guru, social activist and member citizen advisory council Udhampur while issuing a handout.

Raj Guru said that hardly any day could have passed without any protest against the PHE Department in Udhampur as department failed to ensure regular potable water in the entire city. He said despite protests department in deep slumber and turned their eyes closed towards the miseries of the people.

Raj Guru submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to appraised him issue of shortage of potable water in the city. He alleged that unrest and chaos has been created by the department itself. He said PHE department should come heavily on those who have illegal connections, special drive should be launched to identify those and plug the unnecessarily wastage of water, check and seize motor being used to extract water from supply lines, overhead tank installed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh park.