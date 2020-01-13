People celebrate Lohri festival across region

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Like other parts of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lohri festival was celebrated in Chenab region with utmost cheerfulness and grandeur on Monday.

The main attraction of Lohri in all areas of Chenab Valley was the huge bonfire which was lit in every area and people gathered while singing and dancing around it.

On the occasion number of rituals were also performed by people like throwing of Walnuts, Groundnuts, Sesame Seeds, Rewaris, Popcorns and several other items into the fire. They dance around it as It basically marks the end of the cold winters that are colourless and depressing and welcomes the season of fruitfulness, spring and the New Year(As per the Bikrami Calendar).

Despite snowfall, people celebrated Lohri as a festival of the Sun God and Fire.

On the occasion strong community bond was generated by the people of all communities as they came together, have fun and exchange sweets and greets each other which shows the traditional communal harmony and brotherhood of the area especially in Bhadarwah.

At Bhadarwah, the main function was organized at historic Seri Bazaar, where a huge bonfire was lit and despite fresh snowfall started at that time, people from all sections of the society came together to celebrate the Lohri festival.

However, to thwart any untoward incident, elaborate security arrangements were made in and around Bhadarwah town.

According to reports, despite inclement weather conditions people of Ramban, Batote, Doda, Kishtwar, Gandoh, Drabshalla, Thathri and other areas of Chenab Valley also celebrated the Lohri festival.