People at Assam’s Kalabari bid teary farewell to CRPF head constable killed in Pulwama

Kalabari/Guwahati: The mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable
Maneswar Basumatari, killed in the Pulwama terror attack, was consigned to the
flames in his native village in Assam’s Baksa district with full state honours
on Saturday.
The tricolour draped wooden coffin
bearing Basumatari’s mortal remains was placed on the funeral pyre set up by
the CRPF under a national flag in front of his house in Kalabari village.
The last rites of the head
constable was performed as per Bodo ethnic community customs with full state
honours in the presence of ministers Pramila Rani Brahma and Chandra Mohan
Patowary.
Basumatari is survived by wife,
daughter and son.
The head constable was among the 40
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir on
Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over
100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Basumatari’s college going daughter
Didmaswari told reporters, “I will join my father’s CRPF if the government
gives me a job to serve my country”.
“My father always told me to
study well and work hard to do well in my life. Yes, I am ready to work in the
CRPF if the government gives me a job in the force”, she said.
She said she would join her
father’s CRPF-98 Battalion.
Didmaswari demanded that a
befitting reply be given to those responsible for the Pulwama terror attack.
“Only if the Government of
India takes action against his killers will my father’s soul rest in
peace”, she said.
She also said the government has to
look after her family.
Basumatari’s son Dhananjay also
echoed his sister’s demand of a “befitting reply” even if that means
carrying out a surgical strike.
“We want justice. The
perpetrators must be punished for killing my father, our jawans,”
Dhananjay said.
The head constable’s wife Sunmati
said that Basumatari had recently visited his village and the last phone call
she had received from her husband was on the day before the attack.
She said he informed her that he
was going to Jammu to join duty and would return home within 15 days.
Hundreds of people gathered at
Basumatari’s village to pay their last respects.
Slogans like “Bharat Mata ki
Jai”, “Vande Mataram”, “CRPF Zindabad” and
“Maneswar Basumatari Zindabad” rented the air in Kalabari as the CRPF
jawan’s body was consigned to the flames.
The coffin had earlier arrived in
Guwahati by a special Indian Air Force aircraft for the last rites and was
received at the air force’s airport.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal,
ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chandra Mohan Patowary, Guwahati MP Bijoya
Chakraborty, Congress president Ripun Bora, Chief Seretary Alok Kumar and
Director General of Police, Assam, Kula Saikia, among others paid homage.
Senior CRPF, Army, Air Force and
other government officials along with political party leaders laid wreaths on
the coffin.
The coffin was then taken by a
special air force helicopter for Basumatari’s village.
Sonowal and Sarma were the
pallbearers carrying the coffin to the special helicopter.
Speaking to reporters at the
airport, Sonowal said, “I pray to almighty for peace of Maneswar
Basumatari’s soul. The nation will unitedly fight for protection of the
sovereignty of our country.”
“His sacrifice along with the
other CRPF jawans will not go in vain. We are united to fight those anti
national forces for ensuring the security of our country,” he said.
Sarma said the army and security
forces have been given free hand by the prime minister and victory will be
achieved.
Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)
chief Hagrama Mohilary visited the bereaved family and assured them that his
organisation would look after them if the central or state government does not
do so.
He told reporters that the Centre
should give permission to the army to go on the offensive against
Pakistan-based terrorists
“If the central government wants I can send 500 Bodo
youths on salary from BTC to J&K to give offensive fight to terrorists from
Pakistan,” said Mohilary, who is also president of the Bodo Peoples Front
an alliance partner of the ruling BJP in Assam.
In Guwahati, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts, traders shut
their business establishments in honour of CRPF jawans.
Protests against the terror attack was held in Guwahati,
Tinsukia and Jorhat.
Governor Jagdish Mukhi condemned the attack and expressed
his condolences
Sonowal also announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh to the family
of Basumatari. (PTI)
