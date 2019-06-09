Penthi villagers protest against PHE Department

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: People of village Penthi on Saturday protest against Public Health Engineering Department in Samba.

A large number of people of village Penthi assembled in PHE Sub Division Samba and raised slogans against the officer of the PHE Department.

They alleged that for the last 20 days, people of said village are without drinking water as department failed to provide the supply in their village.

Due to shortage of water, people are forced to cover two kilometer distance to fetch water from another village.