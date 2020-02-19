Pentecostal Mission Church wins in cricket

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Pentecostal Mission Church Jammu registered 49-run win against House of Prayers Church and entered in the next round of ongoing third Inter-Church Cricket Championship being organised by Christian Fellowship Trust at Alexander Memorial School Ground, here on Tuesday.

Earlier batting first, Pentecostal Mission Church Jammu scored 110 runs in 12 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Sunny Gill was the top scorer with 21 runs while Asif made 20. Rixon claimed four wickets while Jackson took two and Ashish grabbed one wicket for House of Prayers Church. In reply, House of Prayers Church could not chase the target and managed to score only 61 runs for the loss of ten wickets. Victor and Frances were the main scorers with 21 and 12 runs respectively. For bowling side, Nitish scalped four important wickets while Joshva and Asif took two each. Nitish was declared as Man of the Match. The match was officiated by Mithu, Asif Gill and Amit Athwal.

In Today’s match, Rajesh Gill, Chief Prosecuting Officer was the Chief Guest whereas Rakesh Akram DySP was the Guest of Honour. They were introduced with the participating teams and while interaction the guests advised the players to work hard throughout year and try to find place in the national teams.

Tomorrow’s Fixtures: St. Paul’s Church Residency Road Jammu versus Bethal Church Jammu at 2:30 PM.