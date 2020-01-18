Pensioners seek LG’s intervention for redressal of grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President Jammu and Kashmir State Pensioners’ Association (JKSPA) Krishan Singh through a memorandum has appealed to the Lt Governor G. C Murmu for redressal of their long pending grievances. He said that in the fast changing economic as well as social scenario in the country the aging people have been made to fend themselves while in the past they were held in high esteem and given top priority for redressal of their grievances and make their living comfortable.

He said that the Association had been beseeching upon the authorities to give due considerations to the genuine grievances of the senior citizens but they turned their requests to a deaf ear. Krishan Singh through a memorandum has requested to the Lt Governor to issue suitable instructions to the concerned authorities to redress their grievances including payment of arrears of 6 per cent DA for the period from January to June 2009, monetary benefits to the upgraded SOs who retired during the period from January 1, 1996 to February 3, 2003, enhancement of Medical Allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 per month and exempting the pensioners from paying Income Tax.