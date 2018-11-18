Pension disbursed among old-age widows

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Home for Aged and Infirm (Vridh Ashram), Amphalla in collaboration with Residence Welfare Association, Gangyal disbursed pension an amount of Rs 500 per month among ten old-age widows, who belong to BPL families from Gangyal.
Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, President of Resident Welfare Association took this initiative and contacted such beneficiaries who were most needy and poor.
The pension was disbursed by I.D Soni President, Vijay Bhagotra General Secretary of Vridh Ashram and S.C Gupta President of Hari Prabhu Sanstha.
Dinesh Gupta General Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society apprised the participants of various programmes and schemes initiated by their services for the welfare of poor and needy people.
Kuldeep K Gupta thanked the management of old age home for granting financial help which will be distributed every month at their doorsteps.
Others present on the occasion were Ludermani Sharma, Naresh Mahajan, Satish Sharma, Rajinder Choudhary, Dev Raj Sharma, K.L Gupta and Mohan Lal Sharma.
