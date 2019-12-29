Pejwar math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is dead

Bengaluru: Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnataka died on Sunday after a brief illness, math sources said.
One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the 88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty and his end came on Sunday morning, they said.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer, who was the 33rd swamiji in the lineage of the Pejawar Math heads. (PTI)
