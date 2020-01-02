Peeragarhi fire: 14 injured, rescue operation underway

New Delhi: Fourteen people, including 13 firefighters, were injured after a battery factory collapsed after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Thursday morning.
A security guard of the factory was also injured, a police officer told reporters and said one person was still trapped under the debris.
The building at Udyog Nagar area collapsed following an explosion when firefighters were dousing the blaze, an official said, adding that the fire department had received a call at 4.23 am. (PTI)
