Peer Ki Gali mishap; Statements to be recorded on July 24

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The Police Department on Monday asked concerned persons to reach at Dak Bungalow Surankote on July 24 at 11:00 AM to record their statements on accident at Peer Ki Gali. “In view of the Departmental Enquiry ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Traffic J&K regarding accident at Peer Ki Gali District Shopian, statements of the seven persons are to be recorded,” Tahir Sajad Bhat, SO to IGP Traffic said in a notification. The persons whose statements to be recorded on July 24 include DTI Surankote, S.O Traffic Surankote, President Tempo Union Surankote, owner of Tempo bearing Regn. No.JK12-3475, Head of the Institute, Kashish Institute of Technology Surankote, driver of ill-fated vehicle, if available; and survivors, if any available in Surankote.