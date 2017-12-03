Pediatric consultant suspended in Jammu

Jammu: A paediatric consultant posted at a Community Health Centre in RS Pura was suspended following the death of a newly-born baby at the CHC in Jammu and Kashmir and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter, an official said today.

The baby, who was born to Ashu Devi following a cesarean section, died on November 30 – three days after the birth – leading to protests by aggrieved relatives.

An inquiry has been ordered into the death of the baby, the official said.

The Director of Health Services (Jammu), Gurjeet Singh, has placed consultant paediatric Farman Ullah under suspension.

“Pending inquiry, the consultant paediatric is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he will remain attached to the Chief Medical Officer’s office, Jammu,” the official said, quoting from a statement issued by Singh.

The family members allege the doctor was not present on the day of the death of the baby and even failed to reach the centre after he was informed about the baby’s deteriorating condition.(PTI)