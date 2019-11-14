Pedestrian killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: A pedestrian was killed in a road mishap at Samba on
Wednesday.
As per the details, Ravi Bhushan, son of Vidya Dhar, resident of Badiya,
who was walking along roadside was hit by unknown vehicle resulting into critical
injuries. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought
dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation
