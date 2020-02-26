Pedestrian killed in mishap

STATE
TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: A pedestrian was
killed after he was hit by a mini-bus in Kathua.
As per the details, Balkar Chand, son of Pritam, resident of Ward
No 8 Khokhyal was hit by a mini-bus in Nagri area as a result he died on the
spot.
Irked
over the death, villagers staged protest and halted the traffic. They demanded strict
action against driver of the mini bus and sought adequate compensation to
deceased’s family. Later, Tehsildar
Surender Jeet and Nagri Police reached the spot and pacified the
protesters.
