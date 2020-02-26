Pedestrian killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a mini-bus in Kathua.

As per the details, Balkar Chand, son of Pritam, resident of Ward No 8 Khokhyal was hit by a mini-bus in Nagri area as a result he died on the spot.

Irked over the death, villagers staged protest and halted the traffic. They demanded strict action against driver of the mini bus and sought adequate compensation to deceased’s family. Later, Tehsildar Surender Jeet and Nagri Police reached the spot and pacified the protesters.