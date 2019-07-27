Pedestrian injured in road mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS
BARI BRAHMANA: A pedestrian was injured after hit by unknown vehicle at Bari Brahmana in District Samba.
According to a report, an unknown vehicle hit a pedestrian namely Mukesh Kumar, son of Shadi Lal resident of Doda at Jammu Pathankot National Highway near Bari Brahmanaand fled from spot, as result he got critical injured and was shifted to Nearby Hospital for treatment. He was further referred to Government Medical college and Hospital Jammu. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
