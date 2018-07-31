Pearson conducts workshop for KPS teachers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Pearson Education (India) conducted a special workshop for the pre-primary teachers of Kartar Public School (KPS). Jagtar Singh, Manager (Academic Relationships) of Pearson Education (India) Ltd., conducted the workshop.

The workshop focused on the areas of classroom management, professional development, interest span, making learning an enjoyable activity and grooming of young children to prepare them for regular school. The teachers of the school participated in the workshop and shared their experiences and problems with the mentor. Harpreet Kaur, Secretary-cum-Principal thanked the trainer and advised the teachers to be student-friendly to promote learning. She said that training programmes of this kind are arranged throughout the year for training the human capital.