Pearls of Dogra rosary

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Every human society has its own particular culture or socio-cultural system consisting of language, ideas, beliefs , customs , taboos, codes works of art, rituals , ceremonies, symbols etc. so is the Dogra culture. All those who ruled the land of Dogras, had left their foot prints in the shape of Forts and palaces, those working for promotion of Dogra culture and language, scripting on the subject in the form of poetry, novels, essays, fictions, plays as well as short stories, and great Dogra warriors are the pearls and they all grapple to form a rosary (Mala) for the Dogras. In this way the rosary (garland) that comes up is the storehouse of countless blessing. A copper-plate inscription believed to be of the eleventh century in Chamba link a kingdom ‘Durgara’ that became ‘Dugar’ and laterally turned into ‘Dogra’. Dogras are generally the people who live in Jammu and adjoining areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and speak Dogri. Approximately 2000 years back, Dogra rulers used to suffix ‘Dhara’ or ‘Dhar’ as their last name and Raja Suraj Dev who ruled from 920 to 987, changed ‘Dhar’ to ‘Dev’ as last name. Subsequently all Rajas used ‘Dev’ as their last name till 1688. Thereafter word ‘Singh’ also emerged as the last name in addition to last word ‘Dev’.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir arose from the fragmentation of the Sikh kingdom. The Dogra Dynasty (Jamwal dynasty) was founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh. The Dogras consolidated their rule over the whole state. The Dogra dynasty traced their ancestry to the Ikshvaku (Solar) Dynasty of Northern India. Raja Harish Chander, Raja Sagar, Raja Bhagirarth, Raja Dashrath, Raja Ram, Raja Kush , Raja Agnigir, Raja Agnigarva, Raja Jambulochan fall in line with Dogra dynasty. Among the descendants of the Raja Jambulochan, were Raja Dharam Karan, Raja Kirat Karan, Raja Shakti Karan (also known as Raja ‘Shastri’ and credited with the introduction of Dogri scripture and its use), Raja Sarpla Dhar, Raja Kirti Dhar, Raja Ajay Dhar and Raja Bijrala Dhar. Raja Surya Dev was son of Raja Bijrala Dhar. The Rajas who ruled Jammu after Raja Bijrala Dhar are 1. Surya Dev (920-987). 2. Bhuj Dev (987-989) 3. Avtar Dev (989-1033) 4. Jas Dev (1033-1063) 5. Sangram Dev (1063-1094) 6. Jaskara Dev (1094-1164) 7. Braj Dev (1164-1215) 8. Narsingh Dev (1215-1245) 9. Arjun Dev (1245-1312) 10. Jodha Dev (1312-1359) 11. Maal Dev (1359-1399) 12. Hamir Dev (1399-1423) 13. Ajab Dev (1423-1454) 14. Viram Dev (1454-1500) 15. Khokhar Dev (1500-1530) 16. Kapoor Dev (1530-1571) 17. Samhal Dev (1571-1596) 18. Sangram Dev (1596-1626) 19. Bhupat Dev (1626-1652) 20. Hari Dev (1652-1688) 21. Gajay Singh (1688-1703) 22. Dharub Dev (1703-1733) 23. Ranjit Dev (1733-1780) 24. Dalel Singh (1780-1782) 25. Brij Dev (1782-1787) 26. Sampuran Dev (1787-1797) 27. Ajit Singh (1797-1816). Till Raja Ajit Singh ruler of Jammu princely state, the system of elder son of the ruler to be the next ruler in the dynasty system was maintained. In 1816, the princely state of Jammu came under direct rule of Sikh kingdom and Raja Ajit Singh was pensioned off and Jammu state was granted to Kharak Singh as ‘Jagir’ who appointed Dewan Ajit Singh Kulhal to administer the state on his behalf. In 1820, the independency of Jammu state was restored and was granted to Raja Kishore Singh, who administered the state till 1822, when Maharaja Gulab Singh, son of Kishore Singh came to the central stage in ruling Jammu princely state. Worthwhile to mention here that prior to appoint of Kishore Singh as Raja Jammu (1820-1822), he along with his sons Gulab Singh, Diyan Singh, and Suchet Siongh was in the services of Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab kingdom. If we pay a cursory look into this off shoot of direct rulers of Jammu, their ancestry goes as; Ranjit Dev was ruler of Jammu princely state (1733 to 1780). He was having two brothers Balwant Singh and Surat Singh. Surat Singh was blessed with four sons, Mian Mota Singh, Zorawar Singh, Mian Dhalla and Mian Bhupa. Mian Zorawar Singh was blessed with Raja Kishore who administered Jammu state from (1820-1822) after being titled as Raja of Jammu. He had three sons namely Gulab Singh, Diyan Singh, and Suchet Singh. Raja Gulab Singh ruled Jammu princely state from 1822-1846 and after ‘Treaty of Amritsar’, the British Indian government acquired Kashmir from the Sikh Empire and transferred it to Gulab Singh, he was titled as Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir princely state and ruled the state from 1846-1857. He had three sons, Udham Singh, Randhir Singh@ Sohan Singh, and Ranbir Singh. Maharaja Ranbir Singh ruled the princely State (1857-1885) after Gulab Singh. He had three sons Ram Singh, Amar Singh and Partap Singh. The throne was succeeded by Maharaja Partap Singh (1885-1925). After his demise the Jammu throne was occupied by Maharaja Hari Singh son of Amar Singh as last ruler of princely state of Jammu & Kashmir actively from 1925 to 1948 and as entitlement of Maharaja till 1961. Dr. Karan Singh was Prince regent from 1948 to 1952 when monarchy was abolished. He retained the title of Maharaja till 1971, when Congress government abolished the titles.

The Dogras are an Indo-Aryan ethno-linguistic group that speaks the Dogri language. Language is the blood of the soul into which thoughts run and out of which they grow. Dogri stands recognized as an “independent modern literary language” of India and on 22nd December 2003, Dogri was recognized as an official language of India by including it in the 8th schedule of Indian Constitution. The foot prints of Dogri language can be traced back the times of poet, Amir Khusrau. If we don’t make Dogra heritage visible and the strength of Dogri language important for our generations definitely in near future there will be only rumored that we used to be Dogra long ago. The unfolding of the language seems encouraging with a number of passionate promoters of the language. The history of human civilization and culture is like a continuously flowing stream in time. In certain period it remains serene, in others it takes sharp turns and in yet another it is full of turbulence’s. Majority of people let the flow of the stream carry them along. With the end of the reign of Maharaja Ranbir Singh Dogri was pushed in the background. There are some rare human beings, whose ideas, efforts and deeds change the course of the stream. Among them are; Dinoo Bhai Pant, who made a great contribution in the promotion of the Dogri language. His outstanding ‘Gutlun’, ‘Shehar Pehlo Pehl Gae’ proved an instant hit in 1944. His progressive writing is a milestone which set a new trend in Dogri poetry focusing on people’s problems. ‘The credit of setting Dogri Sanstha, a literary and cultural organization goes to him as one of founding members like Prof Ram Nath Shastri, D C Prashant, B P Sathe, N D Misra, Sansar Chand Baru and few others. Prof Ram Nath Shastri infused a new life into its literary movement through the Dogri Sanstha. He was bestowed the Padam Shri title for his rich contribution to culture and literature. He remained Chief Editor of Dogri Dictionary project (1977-1987) in the Cultural Academy. Prof. Shastri was one of those few who laid down the foundation of modern Dogri literature as a Great organizer. Keher Singh Madhukar is one of the top creative poets who have made rich contribution to the Dogri language and its literature. Padma Sachdev, an eminent Dogri poet and prose writer, Padma Sachdev has left indelible imprints on the contemporary Dogri literature. She joined Radio Station, Jammu in 1961 as an Announcer and two years later shifted to All India Radio, New Delhi as first woman a news reader in Dogri. Some of her Dogri poems have been translated into various Indian languages, a few into Russian as well. Today, one of the prominent names in Dogri literature is that of Dr Karan Singh, who has penned numerous novels, travelogues and philosophical treatises. He is also known for translating famous Dogri songs into English to popularize this language.

(To be continued)