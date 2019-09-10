Peaceful procession taken out on Muharram

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A peaceful procession on Muharram was taken out on Tuesday in the border town of Poonch in which besides people of community, DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav and SSP Poonch Romesh Angral and other prominent persons of different communities also registered their presence.

The big procession was taken out from Takia Sharief under the supervision of President Anwar Hussain which passed through main Poonch Bazar, Parade Ground and finally culminated in Imam Bara near Court Complex.

While addressing the a gathering, President Anwar Hussain highlighted the significance of the occasion and stressed on maintaining unity and harmony among all the communities. He thanked the administration and the police force for the cooperation and peaceful completion of the event.

Prominent among others present include ex-MLC Jehangir Mir, ex-President Municipal Council Senior Advocate Rajinder Singh, President District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Prof Narinder Singh, Additional SP Adil Hamid, SHO Nishant Gupta and others.