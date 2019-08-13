Peaceful Eid celebrations across Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said Eid al-Adha festivities passed off peacefully in the State, barring a few minor incidents, and there was no firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) S P Pani also said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was committed to maintain peace and order and the state police worked in this direction.

“The Eid Namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully. There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which have been handled very professionally.

Eid celebrated with fervour in Jammu

JAMMU: Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu on Monday.

A large number of people gathered in Eidgah to offer Eid prayers. People exchanged special greetings and best wishes and prayed for peace and harmony in the state.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, Incharge IGP, Mukesh Singh, DIG CRPF, Nitu, Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chouhan, SSP Tejinder Singh and other officials were also present on the occasion and extended their warm greetings to the people on the eve of Eid.

Divisional Commissioner also extended his greetings to the people and prayed for peace, progress, prosperity and happiness in the state. In his message, the Div com expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace and progress and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity.



“In these incidents, there have been a couple of injuries which have been reported. Otherwise the entire Valley situation is peaceful. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley,” he told a press conference here.

The IGP also said no medico-legal case has been reported, and according to the statistics available with the police, injuries to only a couple of people have been reported.

“I am saying that they were admitted in the hospital but they are absolutely stable,” he said.

Referring to the law and order situation, Pani said some arrests were made but these were “absolutely in the ambit of law” and all those arrested were produced before the court and legal actions are being taken.

“At this stage, every district has got its own priority and depending on the local situation, depending on the incident, they respond and they try to maintain the order,” he said.

The IGP also said there has been a malicious campaign on social media and the contents of these were strongly refuted by the police. “We request citizens not to pay attention to such things. We have strongly denied this,” he said, referring to a tweet by a Pakistani journalist in which he alleged a fratricidal incident involving security forces in the Kashmir valley.

Pani said lifting or imposing restrictions was a dynamic process and the administration was giving some relaxation as per the local situation.

The IGP thanked the people for cooperating with the administration in maintaining the order and said the reasonable restrictions imposed at certain sensitive places were completely maintained.

“Depending on the local situation, some relaxation has been given as the situation has developed,” he said.

Rohit Kansal, the Principal Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir administration, who also addressed the media, said not a single bullet has been fired by the security forces in the Kashmir Valley nor there has been any casualty.

“There have been some reports in the media about firing by security agencies and deaths. The police carried out a detailed briefing and I would like to reiterate and categorically deny that any firing incident has happened in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Kansal said the district and divisional administrations carried out a number of activities, including interacting with Maulvis and common people, ensuring trading activities in markets, and as a result the Eid festival has been extremely peaceful.

He said the authorities were watching the situation very carefully and the overall policy of the government has been to ease restrictions as much as possible.

“You saw relaxation of restrictions on Saturday, you saw greater relaxation of restrictions on Sunday, on Eid you saw people being facilitated. I told you that there was large Eid congregations in a number of places. If you carry out a round of the market today evening, you will see traffic moving, people being facilitated to go and greet relatives,” he said.

However, he said the situation was dynamic and the administration will not allow any mischievous elements to disturb the peace at any cost. “For this purpose, reasonable restrictions were required to be imposed.”

Kansal said that in order to alleviate the problems being faced due to the lack of connectivity, people are being facilitated through 300 public points to talk to their relatives over phones.

“Over 5,000 calls were made from the Srinagar office alone by people wishing to greet their near and dear ones,” he said.

He also said there was no overall number available on people who were detained.

He said that in Srinagar district, hundreds of people visited various mosques mainly including Maqdoom Sahab, Dastgeer Sahab, Iqra Masjid and other places to offer Eid Namaz.

All other districts of Kashmir division also saw movement of people to the mosques for offering prayers.

Giving details, it was informed that in Budgam district, prayers were offered at the mosques at Magam, Narbal, Charar-e-sharief and Pakherpora and a large number of people gathered at these mosques to offer the prayers which concluded peacefully.

In Ganderbal also hundreds of people visited Preng Masjid, Saloora, Gund, Kurhama, Beehama, Jamia Masjid Kangan where they participated in the religious prayers.

Mosques in Pulwama district also saw large number of people who gathered at various mosques for the purpose of offering prayers with their family members and friends. Main Town Mosque Pulwama and Kakapora witnessed hundreds of people for offering Eid prayers.

Large number of people gathered to offer prayers in Anantnag, Bijbehara, Aishmuqam, Achabal, Eidgah Tral, Darul Aloom Tral, Zainpora Shopian, Keygam, Keller and Arhama in Shopian, Ziyarat Sharief, Jamia Masjid, Yaripoa, Qazikund, Qaimoh, Kund in Kulgam.

In Northern Kashmir, large number of gatherings for Eid prayers was witnessed in Handwara, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Sopore.

Similarly in Jammu division, people participated in Eid prayers at all major mosques in all the districts. Large gatherings of people were witnessed who offered prayers at Jama Masjid in the winter capital city Jammu, he added.

Besides, large gatherings in various mosques of Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch were seen offering Eid prayers.

Rohit Kansal said that elaborate arrangements were made by the divisional and district administrations for facilitating the people to celebrate the festival.

He further informed that sufficient stock of sheep was made available in the Mandis/markets established by the government at various places in all the districts for sacrifice during the Eid celebrations.

He also extended Eid greetings to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.