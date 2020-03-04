Peace—need of the time

Dear Editor,

The peace in the country has been shaken when Delhi endured the communal riots in the north-eastern part of the City. The communal violence has claimed more than 40 lives till now. This uproared has vexed up the atmosphere of the country after a mass protest going against the CAA. The rumours and public response has laced with fear and it is evident that the city is still on the edge. It is corresponded that this violence has the element of erstwhile riots in India, But how things alike? This speculates our failure to learn from the past lesson. This kind of debauched atmosphere had always degraded the image of many democratic countries.

But now it is a challenge for whole country to how to get out of this way and to maintain peace and harmony in the country. And the one thing that should not be denied to the Delhi riot victims is speedy justice and efforts should be made to resettle them in their broken and shattered homes. The political class must realise its responsibility, instead of targetting each other, should bring the country again into the paradise of heaven as it was before.

Shoaib Akhter

The Law School, JU, Jammu.