Peace march taken out at Jantar Mantar against Delhi violence

New Delhi: A peace march was organised at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against the communal violence that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi.
Slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ rent the air as hundreds of people gathered at the place carrying the tricolour.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra was also present at the march organised by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper