Peace along IB with Pak since Jan 23-24: BSF

Agency

Indore: No incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the International Border has come to light in over a week in the areas guarded by the BSF, the force’s Director General K K Sharma said on Friday.

However, any misadventure by the neighbouring country will get a befitting reply from the paramilitary force which has been deployed along the border, he warned.

Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said there has been peace in the areas along the International Border since January 23-24, where the BSF is deployed. “No incident of ceasefire violation from Pakistan side has been reported in this area of late,” Sharma said.

On January 25, there was a flag-meeting at the request of the Pakistan Rangers and both sides decided there would be no ceasefire violation on the International Border, the top official said.

He also said the BSF is ready to face any situation on the border and if Pakistan indulges in any misadventure it would get a befitting reply.

Last month, there were several instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.