PDP’s lone Councillor in LAHDC Leh joins BJP

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: PDP Nominate Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Advocate Mohammad Nasir on Sunday joined BJP in presence of BJP Leh President Dorje Angchok and Member Parliament (MP) Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Councillors and other leaders.

Mohammad Nasir, who has been PDP’s lone Councillor in LAHDC Leh over the last few months, was formally welcomed by Angchok and Namgyal with Khataks at the party office on Sunday afternoon.

“I feel happy to join the party which runs the country. I have few reasons to join the party. Some issues of the minority community which I represent in LAHDC were not redressed by other parties like NC, Congress or PDP in the past. I see the vision of BJP leaders very clear,” Nasir claimed. He hoped that BJP would be able to fulfil the demands of Suni community which he represents in LAHDC Leh.

Welcoming Nasir into party fold, Namgyal said that the Councillor’s joining the party has strengthened BJP-run LAHDC Leh.

PDP Leh District’s President Advocate Tashi Gyaltsan along with several office bearers and Nominated Councillor Rinchen Lhamo had joined BJP before Parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Angchok responded to Congress’ allegation against BJP celebrating Shyama Prasad Mookherjee’s birthday along with Dalai Lama’s birthday saying that BJP remember all its leaders every year on their birth anniversaries and Syama Prasad Mookherjee was an important leader who laid the foundation of BJP in the name of Jan Sangh.