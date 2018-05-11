PDP Youth wing distributes stationery among needy students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RS PURA: Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party Youth Wing (JKPDP Youth) distributed free stationery items among the needy students of Government Schools Badyal Bharamna, RS Pura in the Memory of Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

JKPDP Youth Wing Vice President Varinder Singh Sonu was the Chief Guest while programme was organised by Swaran Singh Santy PDP Youth leader, Neeraj Chandel, Girish Sharma, Pankaj Gupta.

About 50 students belonging to needy families of Girls High School, Badyal Bharamna, RS Pura were given stationery items including notebooks, bags, shoes, pens and pencils.

Varinder Singh Sonu laid emphasis on the importance of education and competitive spirit in the life of a human being and especially students. He encouraged the students to work hard with great zeal and dedication to achieve desired goals. Sonu Said JKPDP believes that educating the needy and deprived children is the only way to secure the future of this downtrodden community.

Abhishek Raina, Sham Sunder,Sumit Sharma, Prabjot Singh, Gareeb Dass, Rajesh Kumar, Billi Verma, Harpreet Singh, Gagan and Gundeep Singh