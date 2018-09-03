PDP workers expose leaders in Mehbooba’s brain storming session

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: After the announcement of Municipal and Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday arrived in Jammu to meet the workers ahead of starting marathon exercise to short-list the names of the candidates.

The meeting held at her residence here turned out to be an eye opener for PDP Chief as several senior workers alleged that whenever they start working for strengthening the base of the party in Jammu, few leaders sabotage their efforts from within.

Some of the leaders openly levelled allegations against senior leaders claiming they were chiefly responsible for scuttling growth of the party in Jammu region.

During the meeting, several PDP leaders, who were close to Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, informed the PDP Chief to involve more local leaders and workers in the decision making process to widen the party base in Jammu region.

These leaders claimed that during Mufti Mohammed Syaeed’s time PDP witnessed growth and consolidated its position in several pockets of Jammu region but after his death and fall of the alliance government PDP leaders are struggling to involve more and more people.

“The growth of the party is not taking place and unless party improves its outreach programme it would be difficult for the leadership to make inroads in Panchayat elections” , several leaders briefed Mehbooba Mufti. PDP leaders have expressed serious concern over propaganda unleashed by their former ally BJP in the Jammu region. The PDP leaders claimed that even after forging an alliance with the BJP, the party failed to expand its base across Jammu region and with the fall of the government the war of words at the grass root level is going to make it tough for the PDP to garner support of local residents.

The PDP leaders also claimed that in the absence of support base in BJP stronghold the party may not be able to find better candidates to defeat arch rivals from BJP, Congress or National Conference in the Municipal and Panchayat polls.