PDP worker shot at, injured by terrorists in Pulwama district

STATE TIMES NEWs Srinagar: A PDP worker was shot at and injured by terrorists in Pulwama district on Monday, officials said. Lateef Ahmad Shah was shot at by the terrorists in an orchard at Mitrigam in the district this evening, the officials said, adding that he has been hospitalised. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on Shah. “Attacking political workers who dedicate their lives to the cause of serving common masses is an unfortunate act. We condemn in strongest possible terms attack on our senior worker Lateef Ah Shah from Mitrigam, Pulwama. We pray for his speedy recovery,” she tweeted.
