PDP takes on Oppn; exposes NC, Congress

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators on Wednesday exposed the ‘deceitful tactics’ being pursued by the opposition parties to mislead the people about the historic initiatives taken by the ruling Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Legislative Council, the PDP legislators missed no opportunity to take on the National Conference and Congress members for painting a negative image of the ruling PDP-BJP government and countered their allegations point-by-point.

While participating in discussion on Motion of Thanks on Governor’s Address, the PDP MLC Khurshid Alam asked the opposition to refrain from petty politics and appreciate the noticeable achievements made by the ruling dispensation during the past three years.

“Will you deny the fact that this government has achieved something in just three years which you were not able to do it during the full term? The opposition must play a consecutive role and refrain from criticizing government for the sake of criticism and petty politics,” Alam said.

“Whether it was Amnesty to 5,000 youth in Kashmir for saving their future or initiation of dialogue process for restoration of normalcy in the State, this government has walked an extra mile to ensure peaceful atmosphere for the people. It is this government’s achievement that we have been ranked at top slot in implementation of NREGA scheme. We have been able to achieve second position in health sector at national level,” Alam said.

Another PDP MLC Yasir Reshi, while participating in the discussion, said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s efforts for peace and reconciliation have started yielding dividends.

“She is the only leader with credibility and honesty and last hope of Kashmir. We are looking towards her,” Reshi said, adding, “It was late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who always fought for the dignity and respect of Kashmiris, particularly youth and women”.

He, however, criticised the National Conference for deceiving people on number of occasions. “You projected Omar Abdullah in 2002 and the outcome was known to all when the PDP patron and our visionary leader late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed brought a golden era for the State. In 2008, Farooq Abdullah was projected as Chief Ministerial candidate but Omar Abdullah was asked to rule the State. The State has been paying the price due to mis-governance delivered by the National Conference,” Reshi said.

In a blistering attack, the PDP MLC Surinder Choudhary said it was the National Conference which was the only beneficiary of militancy and chaos in J&K.

“It is the NC which has been the only beneficiary of militancy. Since the formation of 1999, the PDP provided an alternate in political spectrum to the people of the State. You people created castles in the air but we worked on ground for the betterment of the people. J&K passed through a golden era during the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed regime in the state,” he said.