PDP State Secretary resigns

JAMMU: Deepak Handa, PDP State Secretary on Friday resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) here.

Handa wrote letter to the Party President, which reads, “I had joined PDP in Aug 2014 in hopes of creating a political power that will serve the needs of the people of the State. I envisioned a country where all people are treated equally regardless of colour, religion or income. I had hopes that all people would be given a chance at a good life.

Unfortunately, this was not the case, and I can no longer stand by and watch helplessly.

This is not the job that I had signed up for. I signed up for this job in order to meet needs of the middle class and underprivileged. I made a promise to serve my country, and I have regretfully broken that promise.

Therefore, for the reasons stated, I am hereby resigning from PDP. I wish everyone and my former Members of Parliament the best in the future and hope that they can help change this country for the better.”