PDP MLC Surinder Choudhary resigns over Rotational ADCs’ order

JAMMU: Expressing resentment over the order of rotational ADCs posts in Rajouri district, ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Sunday tendered his resignation from the party.
“I have resigned and my resignation has not been accepted yet, he said while addressing a gathering at Nowshera. Sources said, senior PDP ministers are holding discussion with Choudhary and trying to persuade him to revoke his decision.
Choudhary was disheartened after an order issued by General Administration Department, announcing rotational additional deputy commissioners for Sunderbani-Nowshera, Kalakote and Kotranka, while people demanded full-fledged district status and continued strike for 23 days.
