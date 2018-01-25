PDP MLA questions Govt over delay in finalising master plans

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Two PDP legislators stage sit-in, seek Sadhna tunnel on priority

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A ruling PDP MLA left the Jammu and Kashmir government red-faced after he raised question over delay in finalisation of master plans for the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

The PDP legislator and former minister, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, also accused the government of making “mockery of the system” over the delay.

When Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, who holds the portfolio of housing and urban development department, said a committee has been formed and the master plans would be finalised shortly, Mir accused the government of using “diversionary tactics”.

“The draft master plan of Srinagar Metropolitan region (2015-35) has been prepared by Chief Town Planner (Kashmir) in consultation with the stake holders and experts within and outside the state.

“The master plan was put to public domain from May 2017 to October 6, 2017 for receiving objections or suggestions from the general public,” Singh said.

He said government has constituted the committee for scrutinising objections and suggestions received in this regard, following which Mir questioned the utility of the committee, saying three years have passed and the master plan is yet to be finalised which tantamount to “mockery of system”.

The deputy chief minister defended the move and said the smart city proposal approved by the government has most of its projects aligned with the master plan proposal.

“In fact, the basic input was taken out from the draft master plan so that both the documents are in harmony with each other and share common targets and objectives,” he said.

The master plan is underway for finalisation and expected to be completed shortly.

Meanwhile, two ruling PDP legislators from border town of Karnah in north Kashmir staged a sit-in at the entrance of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here to press for construction of tunnel at Sadhna top along Kupwara- Tangdhar road.

MLA Raja Manzoor Ahmad Khan and MLC Javed Ahmad, holding a banner in support of their demand, staged the sit-in at the stairs of the assembly minutes before the start of the day s proceedings this morning.

“We are staging the protest to invite the attention of the state and the central government towards the strategic importance of Sadhna tunnel. The strategic road connecting the border towns with Kashmir remains closed for six months owing to heavy snowfall at Sadhna top,” Khan told reporters.

He said the construction of the tunnel at Sadhna would make the road an all-weather link, help save the lives of the people and is also important as far as defence point of view is concerned.

Ten civilians and a border roads organisation (BRO) officer were killed in an avalanche at Sadhna top early this month, leading to massive protests in Karnah in support of the demand for the construction of the tunnel.

“We have suffered a lot after the division of the state due to the single road connectivity. Hundreds of people have lost their lives at Sadhna top while crossing the snow bound areas over the years. Before the division, we have the alternate connectivity through Teetwal crossing connecting this part of Kashmir with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the legislator said.

He claimed that Pakistan government with the help of China is constructing a tunnel in Leepa valley facing Karnah, which would provide defence advantage to other side.

“There is no doubt that the state government has sent a proposal to the Centre for construction of the tunnel for approval and funding. We do not want the tunnel for tourism but for the safety of the people.

“We want government of India to give due importance to the state government s proposal and sanction the project on priority,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had already taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmla Sitharaman.