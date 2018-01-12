PDP MLA courts controversy with ‘militants are martyrs’ remark

Lodge FIR, detain Mir under PSA, demands BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aijaz Ahmed courted controversy on Thursday by calling “Kashmiri militants” “martyrs” and “brothers”, batting for talks with separatists, and cautioning against glorifying killing of terrorists.

“Terrorists, who are from Kashmir, are martyrs. Yes, they are our brothers. They are our children,” Aijaz, an MLA from South Kashmir’s Wachi, said here, adding, “some of them are minors of the age of 14 who don’t even know what they are doing. We should not glorify the killing of terrorists. It is our collective failure.”

He said they are children, who have gone down the wrong track, and should be counselled and brought back.

“We should desist from glorifying the killings of 200 militants. Nearly one lakh people have been killed due to militancy in all these years. Let us bat for talks,” Aijaz said outside the assembly here.

He urged the Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma to talk to everybody in the State. “He should talk to separatists and militants in Kashmir too,” he said.

Aijaz sympathised with the security personnel killed in the State, saying, “We feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well. We should sympathise with the parents of jawans and with the parents of terrorists as well. We want to stop this bloodshed”.

His comments, however, drew a sharp reaction from BJP which is in alliance with PDP in the State. “Terrorists and separatists are enemies of Kashmir, Kashmiris, development and peace. How can they be someone’s brother?” asked Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti a day earlier had said that her government is working on convincing youth in the State to not go astray. “Young boys get glorified by taking arms in their hand and uploading the picture on social media sites. My effort is that the local militants should get back,” she had said. The PDP chief also thanked parents who, she said, are increasingly playing an active role in ensuring their children do not take up arms. “We are thankful to the parents who are appealing to their wards to return from the path of militancy. Many a youth had returned and we are not harassing them. We are happy that they are coming back.”

Strongly condemning the PDP lawmaker’s statement, Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party demanded lodging of FIR against the Mir.

Chief Spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, in a statement said that it seems that said legislator has lost mental balance to talk in the language of militants and separatists while under oath of Constitution as legislator. Such utterances by PDP legislator are absolutely intolerable and nobody in political mainstream can be given liberty to cross line of nationalism, he said and demanded immediate lodging of FIR against the PDP MLA and his detention under Public Safety Act.

Sunil Sethi also called upon PDP President to take note of reckless statement made by her party leader and to take appropriate disciplinary action against him.

“Aijaz Ahmed has insulted the security forces and will of the nation to fight militancy, and if he has sympathy with militants then he should leave mainstream politics, he added.

Sethi said that making such utterances for petty political gains will only deteriorate the present peaceful scenario in the State which has been achieved with many efforts by the security forces. He also called upon the Speaker to take note of such anti-national statements made by member of the House.