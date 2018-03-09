PDP making all decisions which suits it, BJP behaves like a mute spectator: Sham

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Senior Vice President JKPCC and former Minister, Sham Lal on Thursday said that the present PDP BJP Government is becoming ineffective day by day and in its regime the disparities with the Jammu region has become order of the day.

Addressing monthly meeting of Block Congress Committee, Sham said that in this Coalition Government PDP is making all decisions which suits it and the BJP which is in coalition, is behaving like a mute spectator because of lust of power and thus do not want to displease PDP.

Sham further said that of late, the PDP under the chairmanship of Mehbooba Mufti is taking such decisions which will not only endanger the communal harmony but may take valley like situation in the Jammu region.

Sharma said it is feared that the unilateral decisions being taken by PDP may harm the communal harmony which is endeared to the people of the state. He said that the BJP which is considering themselves the so called ‘Jai Chand’ of Jammu region never resisted and not even spoken a word against such unilateral decisions for the reasons best known to them, may be because of intoxication of power.

Sham expressed his unhappiness over the imbalance of allotment of PG seats in medical colleges by the MCI i.e, 35 per cent seats have been allotted to medical college in Jammu where as 65 per cent seats have been allotted to Kashmir medical colleges. He said that the PDP BJP Government should explain as to why there is such a steep discrimination with people of Jammu region. He further said that BJP Government has failed to raise any voice against such huge discrimination.

Taking the jibe at the BJP for betraying the people, Sham said that the Jammu youth were the worst sufferers with paltry share of employment coming to them as compared to Kashmir.