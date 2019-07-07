PDP holds monthly meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a monthly meeting at party office vijaypur in District Samba on Sunday.

The meeting was held under the leadership of Harmesh Singh Salathia, Senior Leader of PDP in which a large number of party workers participated. They apprised him that they are facing lot of hardships due to shortage of water as concerning department sullying water thrice a week. Issue on unscheduled power cuts was also highlighted.

Salathia assured them their issues will be taken up with concerning department.