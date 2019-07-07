PDP holds monthly meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS VIJAYPUR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a monthly meeting at party office vijaypur in District Samba on Sunday. The meeting was held under the leadership of Harmesh Singh Salathia, Senior Leader of PDP in which a large number of party workers participated. They apprised him that they are facing lot of hardships due to shortage of water as concerning department sullying water thrice a week. Issue on unscheduled power cuts was also highlighted. Salathia assured them their issues will be taken up with concerning department.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
Pesticide exposure linked to teen depression: Study
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper