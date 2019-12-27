PDP expresses grief over demise of journalist

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of veteran Kashmiri journalist Maqbool Veeray, terming his death as tragic and deeply disturbing.

PDP Spokesman in a statement issued here, while expressing solidarity with Veeray’s family, prayed for their patience at the hour of great loss.

The spokesman termed the demise of Veeray as an irreversible loss for Jammu and Kashmir’s journalistic fraternity. He also highlighted immense contributions of Veeray in addressing woes of common masses. “He was a legendary and a gentleman who will be known for times to come for his philanthropy and courage. May his soul rests in peace,” PDP spokesman added.