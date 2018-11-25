PDP exposed again

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former minister and MLA from Darhal Constituency of Rajouri District Chowdhary Zulfqar Ali on Saturday tweeted “We won 5 out of 6 Panchayats of Darhal constituency Rajouri block.”

He congratulated the party workers for their hard work to make the PDP successful in Panchayat elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that both PDP and NC have boycotted the Panchayat elections which were recently announced in Jammu and Kashmir State by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

This tweet exposed the double standards of PDP which always tried to mislead the governments in Centre and people in State.