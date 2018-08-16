PDP delegation meets Governor N N Vohra over Article 35-A

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra here and emphasised the need to defend Article 35-A, which guarantees special status to the state, before the Supreme Court.

The delegation led by senior leader Abdul Rehman Veeri included Ghulam Nabi Lone, Ashraf Mir, Mehbooba Beg and Nizamuddin Bhat, a party spokesman said.

“The delegation conveyed to the Governor their concern over the offensive being launched against the special status of the state and also underscored the need of defending Article 35-A in the Supreme Court for state’s overall prosperity and tranquility,” the spokesman said.

The delegation also highlighted the need to defend the Article in the Supreme Court with the same seriousness as was exhibited by the PDP when it was the part of government in the state, he added.

The PDP leaders expressed hope that the Governor administration will take similar measures to defend the special position of Jammu and Kashmir in the top court of the country, he said.

The delegation also pitched for speeding up of the developmental projects in the state that were executed during the tenure of PDP led regime, he added. (PTI)