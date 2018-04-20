PDP constitutes Political Affairs Committee

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today constituted an eleven-member powerful Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
The PAC was constituted by Mufti, who is also the PDP president, a party spokesman said.
The other members of the PAC are Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, Mohammad Sartaj Madni (vice-president), Abdul Rahman Veeri (minister), Mehboob Beg, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, T S Bajwa – all senior leaders, Choudary Zulfikar Ali (minister), Ghulam Nabi Lone (minister) and Yashpal Sharma (MLC), he said. (PTI)
