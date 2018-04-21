PDP constitutes Political Affairs Committee

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday constituted an eleven-member powerful Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

The PAC was constituted by Mufti, who is also the PDP President, a party spokesman said.

The members of the PAC are Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, Mohammad Sartaj Madni (Vice-President), Abdul Rahman Veeri (Minister), Mehboob Beg, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, T S Bajwa – all senior leaders, Choudary Zulfikar Ali (Minister), Ghulam Nabi Lone (Minister) and Yashpal Sharma (MLC), he said.