PDP committed to address problems of employees: Choudhary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Surinder Choudhary on Saturday said that PDP was committed to address grievances of the employees.

He reminded that during tenure of previous coalition regime headed by Mehbooba Mufti a number of steps were taken to solve long pending demands of the government as well as public sector employees.

Choudhary was addressing a function to felicitate Darshan Magotra on his appointment as President of the Trade Union Wing of the party at PDP Headquarters Gandhi Nagar. Magotra was appointed as President of the Trade Union of the Party by the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.

Party General Secretary F.C Bhagat congratulated Magotra for his appointment.

A veteran trade union leader of the State, Magotra is crusader for the cause of working class in general and employees in particular. Trade Union Wing of PDP is an independent body having its own constitution.

Congratulating Magotra, Choudhary hoped that he would aggressively pursue issues related to the employees all over the State.

“Party would formulate a comprehensive and exclusive policy to address issues relating to the working class of the State”, Bhagat said and added that newly appointed President of Trade Union would organise interactions at every district headquarters of the State before formulating a policy for working class especially employees of organised sector. Magotra expressed his gratitude towards PDP leadership for giving him responsibility as head of the Trade Union President.

“As a trade unionist my first and foremost priority is the struggle for addressing issues related to the employees and workers and I will continue my struggle for daily wagers”, Magotra said and reiterating his resolve to address all issues of employees. He reminded that it was during regime of Mehbooba Mufti that benefits of Seventh Pay Commission were extended to the employees of J&K also. Furthermore, Mehbooba Mufti led regime had taken many steps to address long pending demands of the employees.

Former MLC Ved Mahajan, R.K Bali, Deepak Honda, Surjeet Kour and others also spoke on the occasion.