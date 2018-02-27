PDP cancels membership of 3 leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday canceled the membership of three of its leaders from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama District due to alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline.

“We have canceled the basic membership of three party leaders hailing from Tral zone for their anti-party activities and indiscipline,” a PDP spokesperson said.

The three leaders are Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Vice-President of Tral region; Mohammad Shafi Shah and Peer Nisar Ahmad, the spokesperson said.