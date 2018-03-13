PDP-BJP workers clash in Nowshera, 5 injured

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Five people were injured on Monday during a clash between PDP and BJP workers in an agitation at Rajouri for a separate Nowshera district.

The BJP and PDP are allies in the Mebooba Mufti government.

“Five people were reportedly injured in an assault by some people at Nowshera belt (Rajouri District),” a senior police officer said.

Sarpanchs Bhadur Singh and Sukhdev Singh, Chhotu Ram Choudhary, Narinder Kumar alias Mangu and Om Parkash were injured, he said, adding that they were referred to the GMC Hospital in Jammu after treatment at Rajouri.

The clash erupted when Chottu Ram Choudhary who resigned from BJP two days back due to anti-people policies of the party leadership was criticising MLA Ravinder Rainaa and BJP leadership while addressing the protesters. Reacting over it, BJP workers attacked him and others.

A case vide FIR No. 37/18 under sections 147 & 323 RPC was registered at Police Station Nowshera on the complaint of Chhotu Ram Choudhary against Narinder Kumar and others. While another case vide FIR No. 38/18 under sections 147 & 323 RPC was registered against Om Parkash and others on the complaint of Bhadur Singh Sarpanch Kalsiyan.

The police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the officer said

BJP MLA Ravinder Raina in a statement alleged that PDP workers had assaulted his party’s leaders in Nowshera and “critically” injured them.

The incident took place during a “peaceful procession”. PDP leader Om Prakesh Choudhary assaulted Bhawani Mandal President Badhur Singh and BJP District Chief Narinder Kumar, Raina alleged.

They were admitted to the sub- District Hospital, Nowshera, and later shifted to GMC Jammu, he said.

Meanwhile, the people of Nowshera on 25th day of their non-violent protests including hunger strike, said that PDP – BJP Coalition Government is deliberately pushing them to give-up the non-violent type of agitation. President Beopar Mandal Subhash Kapoor under whose banner the all party agitation is launched, said that their non-violent movement should not be considered as their weakness but should be treated as their loyalty and patriotic conscious towards the constitution of India.

He made it clear that they are born and grown up under the shadow of guns and have exhibited their patriotism by working with the army shoulder to shoulder and have been sacrificing their lives also. He further said that if they are put to a test, they will tread-cross the flames to achieve their goal.

He appealed to the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to assess the situation and the genuineness of the demand and grant District Status to Nowshera at the earliest.