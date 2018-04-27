PDP-BJP responsible for uncertainty among people: JDU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Janata Dal United (JDU) criticised the State Coalition Government for its failure to come up to the expectations of people of all the three regions of the State.

Briefing media persons here on Thursday, State President JDU, G.M Shah held ruling dispensation of PDP-BJP responsible for the uncertainty among the people in the State.

Shah said the coalition partners after securing votes from the people have failed them on every count. He said that as far as welfare schemes were concerned, people would not have been on the roads if they were getting their due.

Shah said, “People in all the three regions have realised that their vote to PDP-BJP instead of giving any respite to them has brought miseries to them.”

He said that the Janata Dal United stands committed to respect the aspirations of the people and it will never allow the PDP and BJP to play with the sentiments of the people for sake of electoral gains.