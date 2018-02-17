PDP-BJP Govt failed to provide basic amenities to people: Bhalla

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister, Raman Bhalla on Sunday alleged that PDP-BJP Coalition Government has been failed in providing basic amenities like water, power and ration to the common masses of the state.

Addressing public meeting here on Friday, Bhalla said that government is shying away from its duty to conduct Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections.

“Formation of ULBs are must to empower the people of urban areas”, he said, adding that in a democratic system it was necessary to make representative character of all democratic institutions to ensure people’s participation in these institutions.

Bhalla said that the Centre has blocked grants worth crores of rupees for the development of urban area as the State Government has been failed to constitute duly elected local bodies.

“Priority of this regime is not to empower people by strengthening democratic institutions but those at the helm of the affairs want to accomplish their nefarious designs by controlling such institutions through undemocratic means”, he observed and cautioned that such attitude of the ruling party would be proved disastrous for the State.

Terming the promises made by PDP-BJP government as mere ‘bluffs’, Bhalla said that voters are fed up with the sheer opportunism of these two parties.

“Both the parties took the extreme positions on most of the emotional issues and exploited their respective constituencies to the hilt, with a false and deceptive promise to keep each other out of power, if voted in strength,” he said.

Appealing people from different walks of life particularly youth to become part of the party, Bhalla said Congress offers a platform for all well meaning peoples to encourage them and play their role in party’s vision of political resolution and good governance.

He said Congress by way of its pro-people policies is the only viable regional alternative for the people of the State.