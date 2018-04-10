PDP-BJP Govt failed to give justice in Kathua rape & murder case: JKNPP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday accused the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP Government of failing to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua District, saying the “unholy alliance” was fomenting trouble to score political gains.

While it asked the BJP ministers to resign from the State Cabinet, the JKNPP also hit out at the ruling alliance for “failing to deliver good governance” and flaring up tension with a design to polarise electorate.

“The BJP-PDP Government has failed in conducting fair and transparent investigation in Rasana child homicide case. The BJP has double standards over this rape and murder case,” JKNPP Chairman Harshdev Singh told reporters here.

Singh lambasted the saffron brigade for “colluding with the PDP in persisting the crime branch probe in one hand and on the other, pressing upon its second line of leaders to protest against the move.” “People are wise to see through the game plan of double-faced BJP, which was playing to the galleries nearly for keeping its alliance intact with its Kashmir-centric partner and to mislead people of Jammu,” he said. Accusing the saffron party of “bowing down” before its ally and failing to provide justice to the people of Jammu, Singh asked the BJP ministers to resign immediately “as they have lost the moral right to continue in the office”.

“The unholy alliance which has failed to deliver the good governance in J&K, is purportedly fomenting trouble and flaring up tension with a motive to polarise the electorate for serving its political interests,” he said.

The former minister also demanded an immediate CBI probe into the brutal crime and exemplary punishment to the culprits irrespective of any caste, creed or religion, claiming that the mass detention of youths besides harassment of innocent people under the pretext of investigation by the crime branch had created an atmosphere of fear psychosis in entire Hiranagar region and village Rasana, in particular.

Lashing at the Coalition Government for ‘creating mess’ in the probe and prevailing breakdown of law and order in J&K, particularly Kathua District, the JKNPP leader termed it a deep-rooted conspiracy of both the saffron party and Kashmir-based PDP in provoking the people and fanning communal passions under well-designed strategy of divide and rule.