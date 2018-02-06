PDP-BJP Govt dragging J&K to ’90s: Bhalla

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Raman Bhalla, former Minister and Senior Congress leader on Monday criticized the State PDP-BJP Government for its failure in responding to the acute sufferings of residents living along International Border and Line of Control in the wake of shelling from across the border, saying they were virtually left in lurch.

While addressing public gatherings in Gangyal and Digiana areas of Gandhi Nagar constituency, Bhalla said “After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the ceasefire violations from across the border have been increased manifold and terrorist attacks have also outnumbered.”

Calling the BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party coalition in Jammu and Kashmir an unnatural alliance of divisive ideologies, he said for the past few months, the ceasefire violations and terrorist attacks have broken all previous records and this government is dragging us into the 90s.

He added, “Modi had won elections on the issue of ceasefire violations and hollow propagandas. Whenever we (UPA) wanted to hold talks with Pakistan, the BJP which was in the opposition then used to ridicule and criticise us, saying talks cannot be held while terror continues.”