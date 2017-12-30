PDP-BJP Coordination Committee to meet today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Coordination Committee of the PDP and BJP coalition is expected to meet on Saturday and discuss various issues relating to the functioning of the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP Vice President Sartaj Madni told a Srinagar based news agency that the Coordination Committee will also discuss the major achievements and agendas of the present regime.

Madni added that the coming budget session and the priorities of the government are also on agenda of the scheduled meet.

It was informed further that ahead of the coming budget session, the Coordination Committee will meet the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.

The meet is likely to discuss the agendas of the government and recent decisions which include order related to government employees in which they were barred from speaking on political issues on social media, regularisation of the daily wagers etc.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Minister for Revenue, Parliamentary Affairs, Haj & Auqaf Abdul Rahman Veeri, Members of Parliament Jugal Kishore, Thupstan Chewang and Shamsher Singh Manhas, besides Sartaj Madni, Dillawar Mir and Trilok Singh Bajwa of the PDP and Narinder Singh of the BJP.