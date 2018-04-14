PDP-BJP alliance: Ram Madhav to launch damage control in Jammu today

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP’s trouble shooter and party General Secretary, incharge of J&K Affairs Ram Madhav is likely to arrive Jammu on Saturday to take stock of prevailing political situation in the wake of resignations of two party ministers ahead of crucial PDP meeting, convened by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar.

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence over rape cases in Kathua and Unnao, two BJP Ministers Lal Singh and Chandra Prakash Ganga submitted their resignations to the state party Chief Sat Pal Sharma. The sudden political development took everyone by surprise.

Reacting to the development, after submitting their resignations, the BJP ministers claimed they had visited Kathua rally venue to calm down the tempers of the local people agitating against the harassment meted out to them by the investigating agency in the Kathua rape and murder case.

“It was our responsibility to be with the people and we gave them a patient hearing and convinced them to return to their homes and hearths which they were forced to abandon after their harassment started”, Lal Singh told media persons at his residence.

Behind the curtains, pressure was mounted on the BJP top brass by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to salvage the image of the alliance government which had taken a severe beating after the Crime Branch filed chargesheet against the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.