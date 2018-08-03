PDD workers protest non-payment of salary

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Employees of Transmission Line Maintenance Division -III Udhampur held a protest in the premises of Grid Station Udhampur to highlight the long pending genuine demands. Protesters raised slogans against the department and raised objections for stopping their salary by the Govt. Protesters said that employees working in the department at different districts including Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar always remained present on duty despite many odds to restore power supply. Now Govt. instead of recognising their services is bent on harassing them by stopping their salary. Protesters urged the Governor and Principal Secy. Power to personally intervene into the matter and redress their issue at the earliest.