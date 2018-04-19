PDD need-based workers reiterate demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To pressurise the State Government for immediate settlement of their long pending demands, a large number of casual and need based workers of Power Development Department (PDD) on Thursday held a protest, here.

Under the banner of J&K Need Based/Casual Labours Union of Jammu Province, hundreds of casual/need based workers of different divisions of PDD assembled here and raised anti-government slogans.

They said that casual/need based workers engaged after 1994 are working without any regularisation policy and most of the highly educated casual workers have became overage and cannot apply anywhere for government service.

Speaking on the occasion, Trade Union leader Mohd Gafoor Dar (NTUF), pointed out that about 3,405 casual labourers and need based workers are running the PDD infrastructure in Jammu region and they are being denied their hard earned money.

Despite taking matter with the Chief Engineer concerned, Power Commissioner and even the Dy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh ( Incharge Power Portfolio) several times, nothing except false assurances were received till date, he said.

The workers are being forced to intensify agitation and suspend power supplies by the government, they added.