PDD need-based, casual workers to hold strike on Dec 5, 6

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Power Development Department’s need-based and casual workers decided to hold strike on December 5 and 6 as the Government failed to redress their demands.

“Over 3,400 workers, mostly working as linesmen, to go on two-day strike on December 5 and 6 demanding authorities to release their pending wages,” PDD Need-Based Workers Union President Akhil Sharma told reporters here on Monday.

“We appeal to the State administration to look into our genuine demands sympathetically as our families are suffering,” he said.

They demanded relesae of pending wages to 3,405 workers immediately, continuous payment of monthly wages and implementation of SRO 381. “If our demands are not met, we will be forced to go on an indefinite strike,” he asserted. Sham Sharma, Bilal Bashir, Ab Gani, Saleem, Sajid, Daljeet, Gurmail and Ashish Verma were also present in the press conferemce.